Mrs. Ruth V. Ralston, 90, of Ellijay, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

She was born May 29, 1929, in Cartersville, to the late Jasper Homer and Carrie Vandora Weaver Parker.

She worked as a machine operator for Blue Ridge Carpet and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by husband, Joe Ralston; and five siblings.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Fred and Priscilla Ralston; daughters and son-in-law, Connie and Jimmy Jones, Cathie and Hoke Aaron, Linda and Roger Burgess; sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Frank Elliott, all of Ellijay; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-granddaughter.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Burgess and the Rev. Carroll Holbrook officiating.

Music was by the Clayton family and Bobby Elliott.

Pallbearers were Kelly Edeker, Kenny Edeker, Roger Edeker, Bobby Elliott, Michael Ralston, Randall Jones, Roger Jones and Bradley Burgess.

Interment was in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com. Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.