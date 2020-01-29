Body

Mrs. Ruby Lee Sales, 54, of Ellijay, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

She was born Sept. 11, 1965, in Murray County, to the late William Herman and Betty Sue Coram Goble. She attended Gilmer High School, was a rock mason and a member of River Hill Baptist Church.

She is survived by husband, Larry Sales; children, Miranda Haddock, Winfred Smith, David and Daniel Sales, all of Ellijay; grandchildren, Addie, Faith, Pazley, Tencey, Deacon, Callie, Rylin and Hope; brothers, Daniel Goble, of Ellijay, David Goble, of Chatsworth; sister, Tammy King, of Ringgold; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Vince Goble officiating.

Music will be by Jay Smith and Sybil Rymer.

Interment will be in the River Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

