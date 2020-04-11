Body

Mrs. Rosemary Ann Carter Danishek, 73, of Ellijay, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home after a courageous four-year battle with cancer.

She was born Aug. 31, 1946, to the late Robert Eugene and Alice Carr Carter in New Albany, Ind.

She graduated from New Albany High School in 1964 and received a degree from Indiana University School of Nursing in 1968.

She transitioned from nursing to help Rick start his dental practice in 1971, after moving to the Atlanta area, then to raising their family full-time.

She was a devoted wife and loving mother to her three children, as well as a tireless volunteer in her community and church.

In 2007, she and Rick moved to their beloved home in Ellijay to enjoy their retirement years.

She was an active member of Mountaintown Baptist Church where she directed the choir, as well as assisted in leading many other church activities.

“Mimi” was a devoted grandmother and loved spending quality time with her grandchildren, even hosting “Camp Ellijay” for them every summer.

She had an adventurous spirit, a spunky sense of humor and a passion for music. Her faith remained unwavering until the very end, and after a hard fought battle, she was ready to meet her Heavenly Father.

Heaven has gained a true angel!

She is preceded in death by sister, Marilyn Kay Whitehead.

Memorial services will be held at a later date with Dr. George Barnett and the Rev. Everett Bracken officiating.

Interment will be in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

She is survived by husband of 50 years, Dr. Richard C. Danishek, DDS, of Ellijay; daughter and son-in-law, Krista Joy and David Davidson, of Roswell; sons and daughters-in-law, Charles Carter and Regan Danishek, of Cumming and Michael Joseph and Alecia Danishek, of Waco, Texas; four grandchildren, Ashlyn Rose Davidson, Tinsley Kemp Davidson, Joseph Allen Danishek, and Bradley Carter Danishek; brother, Dr. Robert (Bob) Carter, DDS, of New Albany, Ind.; brother-in-law, Neil Whitehead, of Kennebunk, Maine; several nieces and nephews and their extended families.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jennifer Jones and her amazing staff at Georgia Cancer Specialists/Northside Cancer Institute in Blue Ridge.

Memorial contributions can be given to Mountaintown Baptist Church, 510 Mountaintown Road, Ellijay, GA 30540, in honor of Rosemary.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.