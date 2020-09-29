Body

Mrs. Reba M. Charles, 81, of Blairsville, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

She was born Jan. 16, 1939, in Gilmer County, to the late Walter Ernest and Margaret Maggie Callahan Mull. She was retired from Kroger where she worked as a meat wrapper.

She was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church in Blairsville.

She is preceded in death by husband, Kermit Charles; and siblings, Charlie Mull, Carl Mull, Clyde Mull, Cecil Mull, Edward Mull and Francis Davenport.

She is survived by son, Ricky Charles, of Jonesboro; daughters, Diane Jones, Sharon Veach, both of Blairsville, Dee Dee Thompson, of Sylvester; seven grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, the Rev. Harold Mull, of Ellijay; sisters, Frankie Richardson, of Ellijay, Lois McFarland, of Dawsonville.

Graveside services were held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in the Rock Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tony Gilbert officiating.

Music was by Jeremy Davis and Linda and Ronald Hyde.

Pallbearers were Michael Smith, Taylor Smith, Matthew Thompson, Robby Phillips, Jarred Davis and Jeremy Davis.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.