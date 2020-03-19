Body

Mrs. Peggy Anne Whitener Huff, 87, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Tranquility Hospice in Marietta.

She was born July 14, 1932, in Etowah, Tenn., to William A. Whitener and Printie Anne Mullinax.

She graduated from Gilmer High School in 1949 and attended Young Harris College. She served as a secretary for First Baptist Church of Blue Ridge and the Morganton Baptist Association. She retired from the Georgia Department of Labor as an office manager and supervisor, but her favorite role was as wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Calvary Way Baptist Church in Ellijay.

She is preceded in death by brothers, Ted Whitener and W. D. Whitener; and sisters, Ruth Whitener Bell and Lois Whitener Parks.

She is survived by husband of 65 years, William “Bill” Jason Huff; daughters, Ramona Harris (Mike), of Cohutta, Renee Walker (Charles), of Ellijay; and grandson, Eric Hamilton (Karli), of Denton, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Logan Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Rick Fountain and the Rev. James Holt officiating.

Interment was in the Ellijay City Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tim Bryan, Mike Lund, Steve Bailey, Bency Turner, Jerry Gordon, Michael Bennett, Bill Logan and Steve Farist.

Contributions can be made to the Calvary Way Baptist Church Building Fund, 118 Sherri Lee Estates Ellijay, GA 30540, in memory of Mrs. Huff.

