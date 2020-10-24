Body

Mrs. Pauline Dale Fowler, 87, of Ellijay died, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

She was born Feb. 19, 1933, in Gilmer County, to the late William and Mary Wilson Dale. She was a retired textile worker, homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by brother, Vanderbilt Dale; sisters, Catherine Dale, Ada Dearing and Dorothy Dale.

She is survived by husband, Charles Fowler; sons and daughter-in-law, Michael and Mary Beth Fowler, of Ellijay, daughter and son-in-law; Tina and Jody Mullinax, of Ellijay; grandchildren, Emily and Ashley Mullinax, Charlotte Fowler, Addie and Carter; sisters, Liz Johnson, of Ellijay, Lola Sanford, of Canton; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Cecil Townley and the Rev. Mickey Wheeler officiating. Music was by Regina and Reggie Mathis.

Interment was in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in memory of Mrs. Fowler.

