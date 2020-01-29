Body

Mrs. Patricia Rose Welch, 85, of Ellijay, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

She was born Oct. 10, 1934, in Augusta, Kan., to the late John Herman and Georgia Marie Watkins Gray. She was a housewife and mother and a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Rex Jones, of Ellijay; sons and daughters-in-law, Darrell Joe and Diane Welch, of Summerville, Albert Welch Jr., of Dalton, Larry and Tricia Welch, Jeff and April Welch, all of Ellijay; stepson and spouse, James and Debbie Welch, of Cleveland; sister, Elaine Strimple, of Louisiana; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Jones and the Rev. Larry Stover officiating.

Music was by the Rev. Irene Wofford.

Pallbearers were Cody Welch, Matt Jones, Dakota Welch, Isaiah Welch, Larry Welch and Darrell Welch.

Interment was in the Yukon Cemetery.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.