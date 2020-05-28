Body

Mrs. Ozell Moss Silvers, 95, of Ellijay, died Thursday, May 21, 2020.

She was born Feb. 16, 1925, to Howard S. and Laura Stone Moss.

She was a homemaker and member of Berean Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by brothers, Herman Moss, Clarence Moss, Fred Moss, Jay Moss and Randall Moss; sisters, Myrtle Moss, Lillian Bunch, Estice Silvers, Dorothy Fox, Helen Tillery, June Thompson and Brenda Sims.

She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Phyllis and Elton Horton, of Ellijay, and Vonda and Terry Patterson, of Dalton; brothers, Roy Moss, of Florida and Douglas Moss, of Madison; grandchildren and spouses, Matthew Horton, Stephen Horton, Leeanna (Jon) Davis, Stephanie (Dave) Stearns and Rosanna Patterson (Rocky Russell).

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Stephen Horton and Chaplin Roland Nelson officiating.

Music was by the Melody Singers.

Interment was in the Berean Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences can be made www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.