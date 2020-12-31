Body

Mrs. Norma June Shellenberger, 85, of Ellijay, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Hamilton Medical Center.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, June 1, 1935.

She is preceded in death by parents; and husband, Paul Shellenberger.

She was a high school graduate and worked for many years as a greeter at Walmart. She was a member of the Hope Lutheran Church and a member of the Rainbow Girls.

She is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Cindy Shellenberger, and Linda and Tim Squires; grandson, Paul Steward and wife, Jennifer; and great-grandchildren, Ruby and Cooper Steward.

To honor her wishes, she will be cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.