Mrs. Nina Sanford Burgess, 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

She was born Dec. 22, 1929, to Jerry Burton and Dorie Dotson Sanford in Ellijay.

She is preceded in death by husband of 49 years, Cecil Grover Burgess; seven sisters; and two brothers.

She is survived by brothers, Herbert and his wife Evelyn Sanford, and Jay Sanford and wife Martha Sue, all of Ellijay; brother-in-law, Emmitt Burgess and wife Rosalee, of Ellijay;; sons, Donnie Burgess and wife Janice, of Ellijay, Ronnie Burgess and wife Cheryl, of Rocky Face; granddaughter, Traci Burnham and husband Bill, of Westminster, Colo.; grandson, Buckie Burgess and wife Melanie, of Rocky Face; and great-grandchildren, CC Burgess, Hank Burgess, Mattie Burgess, Will Burgess, all of Rocky Face; Hailey Burnham and Harper Burnham, of Westminster, Colo.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com. Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.