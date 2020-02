Body

Mrs. Mildred Davenport Davis, 95, of Jasper, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Logan Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Michael Smith officiating. Interment was in the Kennesaw Memorial Park. A full obituary can be viewed at www.loganfuneral home.com. Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.