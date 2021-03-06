Body

Mrs. Mary Nell Troglin, 82, of Ellijay, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Parkside Nursing Home.

She was born in Gilmer County April 8, 1938, to the late Guy Wallace Pierce and Cora Ann Silvers Pierce. She was retired from Gold-Kist and was a member of Berean Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by husband, Delmer Troglin; daughter, Charlotte Pierce; sister, Estelle Southerland; brothers, Wilbert, Otto, Jimmy, Gene, R.L, Samuel, Frank and Clyde Pierce.

She is survived by daughters, Linda Key and husband, Billy, of Ellijay, and Gaynell Goswick and husband, Dewayne, of Chatsworth; brothers, Alfred Pierce, Wallace Pierce, Waldo Pierce and Roger Pierce; sister, Helen Greer and husband, Bill, of Ellijay; grandchildren, Leeann Troglin, Brian Troglin, Amanda Johnson and Linda Sue Peppers; great-grandchildren, Caitlen Troglin, Austin Waters, Kayla Waters, Faith Johnson, Jaylin Johnson, Bo Johnson, Ryker Troglin and Summer Peppers;

one great-great-grandchild, Issabella Hickman; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with Brother Brian Troglin, the Rev. Wallace Parks and the Rev. Michael Smith officiating.

Interment will be in the Berean Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brian Troglin, Ryker Troglin, Caitlen Troglin, Kenny Peppers, Austin Waters and Amanda Johnson.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.