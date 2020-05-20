Body

Mrs. Mary Glenn Farist Chadwick, 96, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

She was born April 19, 1924, in Gilmer County, to the late Tandy Preston and Ida Mae Pritchett Farist. She worked in the textile industry, was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by husbands, Olin Cantrell and Zed Chadwick; and daughter, Christine Cantrell.

She is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Leeman and Josie Farist, of Ellijay; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and George Garland, of Woodstock; special niece and spouse, Pat and Sid Roberts, of Cherry Log; and several other nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, in the Scrougetown Church Cemetery with Minister Butch Jones officiating. Pallbearers were Sid Roberts, Mack Wood, Bruce Farist, Clark Cantrell, Leeman Farist and Melvin Chadwick.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.