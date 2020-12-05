Body

Mrs. Linda Fay Gowan, 71, of Ellijay, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. She was born May 8, 1949.

She was born and raised in Loris, S.C. She helped her first husband run a construction business which lead to her becoming a tax preparer. She later joined the U.S. Army where she completed her bachelor’s degree and traveled the world. She had tours in Europe and Japan and was able to take a lifelong dream trip to Egypt. After retirement from the service, she worked with an investment firm. She had a love of animals, especially dogs and had many over the course of her life. After moving to Georgia, she enjoyed quilting, embroidery and as she would say “life on the mountain.” She was also a teacher for a short time. She will be remembered as very caring and giving. She never did anything halfway. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is preceded in death by first husband, Ivey Douglas Jarman.

She is survived by husband, Robert Mitchell Gowan; children, Luther Benjamin Jarman, Charlene Cassandra Babcock, Rebecca Denise McCrae, Dennison Gilbert Jarman (Karen) and Douglas Ray Jarman (Dawn); grandchildren, Ryan, Nick, Jenna, Lindsay, Daniel and Angel; and two great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Baldwin-Fairchild in Orlando, Fla., at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Mrs. Gowan, to the your local pet rescue, SPCA or St. Jude.