Mrs. Lena Mae Rogers Watkins, 75, of Ellijay, died Monday, May 18, 2020.

She was born Dec. 8, 1944, in Gilmer County, to the late John and Frances Garner Rogers. She was a laundromat manager and was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by son, Michael Wesley Watkins and husband, Bill Watkins.

She is survived by daughter and companion, Pam Rhodes and Al Hadden, of Ellijay; sisters, Gusta “Wiz” Keener, of Ellijay, Mary Cruce, of Suches; brothers, Charles (Corkie) Rogers, of Toccoa and Harold “Butch” Rogers, of Ellijay; and grandson, Jacob Rhodes.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Jamie Kerr officiating.

Music will be by Teresa Chastain.

Pallbearers will be Jake Rhodes, Tony Cruce, Tim Cruce, Dewayne Thomas, Stacey Rogers, Derek Rogers and Joe Sellers.

Interment will be in the Yukon Cemetery.

The family will meet with friends from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the funeral home.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.