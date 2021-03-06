Body

Mrs. Laney Plumley Barnett, 80, of Ellijay, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

She was born in Gilmer County Sept. 26, 1940, to the late Kiser Plumley and Mattie Patterson Plumley. She was a member of Turniptown Baptist Church.

She is survived by husband, Jim Barnett; sons, Randy Southern, of Jasper and Travis Southern, of Lawrenceville; stepdaughter, Jamie Holden, of Ellijay; stepson, Timothy Barnett, of McCaysville; brothers, Jerry Plumley, of Winder, Billy Plumley, of Blue Ridge and Eugene Plumley, of Rossville; sisters, Betty Sue Chadwick, of Cumming, Lou Chestnut, of Forest Park, Barbara Jo Mayfield, of Roswell, Ruthie Parker, of Ellijay, Linda Ward, of Ringgold, Brenda Coulter, of LaFayette and Cathy Chadwick, of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Adam Southern, Lauren Southern, Nick Southern and Emily Southern; great-grandchild, Arya Southern; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Jones officiating.

Interment was in the Turniptown Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Nick Southern, Adam Southern, Paul Manley, Eric Maddox, Ryan Tankersley and David Plumley.

