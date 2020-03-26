Body

Mrs. Kerri Lynne Bryan, 56, of Ellijay, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Feb. 10, 1964, to John and Betty Jean Powers Bryan in Marietta. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by husband of 26 years, Jeffrey Bryan, of Ellijay; daughters, Kerilyne Bryan, of Acworth, April Bryan, Kaitlyn Bryan, both of Ellijay; son and daughter-in-law, William John and Cherise Bryan, of Blue Ridge; grandchildren, Asher John Thomas and Presley Grace Cantrell; father and mother, William John and Betty Bryan, of Acworth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Janet Tyre, of Dallas, Pete Bryan, of Acworth; Tim and Deana Bryan, of Acworth; and several nieces and nephews.

Private family services were held at 3 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, from the Logan Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jackie Ellington officiating.

Interment was in the Ellijay City Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Geoffrey Daves, Bryan Cantrell, Kole Kelley, Brandon Morgan, Matthew White and Eric Stallings.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.