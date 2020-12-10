Body

Mrs. Kathy Best Henson, 57, of Ellijay, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her home with family by her side.

She was born Feb. 26, 1963, in Gilmer County to the late John T. Best and Helen Dilbeck Best. She worked as a CNA for Blue Ridge Assisted Living Care and was a member of Turniptown Baptist Church.

She is survived by husband, Dale Henson, of Ellijay; daughter, Lisa Smith, of Ellijay; sons, Jonathan Henson, of Canton, Zachery Henson, David Henson, both of Ellijay; brothers, Mike Best, of Aiken S.C., Jerry Best Harlem, Jimmy Best Harlem, Billy Best, of Ellijay; sisters, Judy Wilson, of Appling, Sharon Lapp, of Augusta, Tammy Vick, of Ellijay; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, from Turniptown Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Stover officiating.

Interment was in the church cemetery.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.