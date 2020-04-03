Body

Mrs. Katherine Sue Lovingood McPherson, 80, of Ellijay, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her home. She was born March 25, 1940, to the late Charles and Bessie Davis Lovingood, in Murphy, N.C.

She was a member of East Ellijay Baptist Church and after 40 years, she retired from Pilgrim’s poultry plant.

She is preceded in death by husband, Cye Jerry McPherson; daughter, Shelly Jean McPherson; sister, Marie Godfrey; and brother, Jimmy Lovingood.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Marsha M. and Gerald Stanley, of Ellijay; grandchildren, Meagan and Greg Ridings, Mandra and Timmy Jenkins and Monica Carpenter, all of Ellijay; great-grandchildren, Shaylee Jenkins, Bryson Jenkins, Scott Ridings, Korbin Ridings, Hunter Stanley, Braydon Stanley and Landon Carpenter.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. John Bramlett and Chris Presley officiating.

Pallbearers will be Shaylee Jenkins, Bryson Jenkins, Scott Ridings, Korbin Ridings, Hunter Stanley, Brydon Stanley, Landon Carpenter, Greg Ridings and Timmy Jenkins.

Flowers are being accepted or donations can be made to the Clear Creek Christian Learning Center, in memory of Mrs. Katherine McPherson.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel is in charge of arrangements.