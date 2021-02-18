Body

Mrs. Katherine Louise Hancock Easley, 57, of Ellijay, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. She was born in Pickens County, June 28, 1963, to James Hancock and Betty Evans Hancock.

She is preceded in death by son, William Patrick Easley; and brother, Harold Hancock.

She worked for many years as an assembly line operator for Morrison Products and was a member of Hinton Methodist Church.

She is survived by husband, Terry Easley; sons, Adam Easley, of Ellijay, James Ray, of Talking Rock, David Hancock, of Holly Springs, and Patrick Ray, of Tate; mother, Betty Hancock, of Hinton; brothers, Jerry Hancock, Robby Hancock, Joey Hancock, Richie Hancock and Charlie Hancock, all of Hinton; sister, Nancy Richardson, of Carrollton; mother-in-law, Minnie Easley, of Ellijay; 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Yukon Cemetery with the Rev. Russell Nations officiating.

Pallbearers were Adam Easley, James Ray, David Hancock, Doug Nealey, Mitchell Wilson and Patrick Ray.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.