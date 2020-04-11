Body

Mrs. Julia Ann Keener Mooney, 68, of Talking Rock, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Seasons Hospice in Cumming.

She was born July 4, 1951, to the late Harvey and Mary Mullins Keener, in Jasper.

She graduated from Pickens High School and earned an associate’s degree in nursing. She was a member of Flat Creek Baptist Church and worked as an LPN at North Georgia Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by husband, Ron Mooney; son, Chris Mooney; brothers, Harry Keener, Roy Keener, Harold Keener and Rodney Keener; and sisters, Betty Raines and Wanda McTaggart.

She is survived by son and daughters-in-law, Brian and Sheena Mooney, of Talking Rock; grandchildren, Ivy Mooney, Michael Mooney, Ian Mooney and Johnathan Mooney; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sherry and Bill Cody, of Jasper and Betty and Benny Weaver, of Ellijay; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry Keener, of Talking Rock, Leroy Keener and Lee Woodson, of Raleigh, N.C., and Hoyt and Sharon Mooney, of Canton; aunt, Cleo Silvers, of Jasper; and many nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

A private family graveside service was held at the Tickanetley Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Flat Creek Baptist Church.

Donations can be made in her memory at www.loganfuneralhome.com, to assist with funeral expenses.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.