Mrs. Jeraldine Sanford Bagley, of Chatsworth, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Chatsworth Health Care.

She was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by husband, Claude Bagley; parents, Bert Cleve Sanford and Laura Jane Bailey Sanford; and brother, Arnold Sanford.

She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Benny and Kelley Burgess, of Ellijay, and the Rev. Mitchell and Mitzi Gaston, of Chatsworth; sisters and brothers-in-law, Regina and Larry Smith, of Rocky Face, Patricia Thomas, of Dalton, and Wanda and Luther Cox, of Chatsworth; four granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with the Rev. Mitchell Gaston and the Rev. Jason Bell officiating.

Interment was in the Mountain View Church Cemetery.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth was in charge of arrangements.