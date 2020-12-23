Body

Mrs. Jacqueline “Jacque” Phillips Holloway, 81, of Cherry Log, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

She was born Aug. 9, 1937, in Fulton County, to the late Clyde and Noda Mae Phillips.

She worked many years as the lunchroom manager at Ellijay Primary School, and along with her husband Bud Holloway, operated the Pink Pig Restaurant in Cherry Log. She was a member of Cherry Log Christian Church.

She is preceded in death by husband, Bud Holloway; daughter, Cherie Holloway Bocchus; and brother, Gerald Phillips.

She is survived by daughters, Vicki Thompson and Melinda Hadden, both of Ellijay; special friend, Amanda Bryan; grandchildren, Samantha Callihan, Jessi Thompson Lofland, Heath Thompson, and Dixie Bryan; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

No services are being held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gilmer Boys & Girls Club Building Fund, P.O. Box 649, Jasper, GA 30143.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.