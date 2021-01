Body

Mrs. Hilda Ray Sanford, 65, of Ellijay, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

A complete obit will be available next week.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.