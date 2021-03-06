Body

Mrs. Eloise Hicks Pritchett, 88, of Ellijay, went home to be with our Lord Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

She was born Sept. 21, 1932, to the late William Roy and Ellen Louise Hicks in Cumming.

She was a 1950 graduate of Gilmer High School. She and four of her friends were the “First and Original” Gilmer High School cheerleaders. After high school, she attended Pickens Technical School. Upon graduation, she moved to Atlanta to work at Sears & Roebuck on Ponce de Leon Avenue.

After returning home to marry, she first worked for the Whitaker & Bradford grocery store. She then spent many years working as a secretary for the Gilmer Ford Motor Company, Ellijay Hardware and First Baptist Church. She also managed The Top of Ellijay Motel for several years, but the job she loved the most was managing the day-to-day retail operations of the family apple business, Pritchett’s Orchard, located on Old Hwy 5 South.

She loved meeting new people and often told stories of the “dignitaries and other important people” who would stay at the motel or stop in at the apple house. She would often share her favorite memories of meeting and visiting with President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn when they would stop at the apple house on trips to their cabin here in Ellijay.

Eloise was always active in her church and community, serving on many boards and committees throughout the years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ellijay for 54 years. She loved to sing and was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church choir for over 40 years. She served as the first president of the Gilmer County Jaycettes. She was, for a time, president of the Gilmer County Hospital’s Auxiliary and an original board member of the first chapter of the Diabetes Association in Gilmer County.

Always known as a social butterfly, she enjoyed spending time with her many friends. She was a loyal member to her “Birthday Club,” tennis group, bowling team and bridge club. She and her friends even formed the “Lake Blue Ridge Girls” because of their love of skiing and socializing. She never needed an excuse for a trip with friends for lunch or shopping.

While spending time with friends brought Eloise great joy, the true loves of her life were her beloved grandchildren. She was affectionately known to them as “Ga Ga”, and any time spent with Eloise was filled with stories of each one.

She is preceded in death by brothers, Ralph Hicks, of Cumming, and Leon Hicks of Ellijay; and a special niece, Teri Burnette Gibson, of Talking Rock.

She is survived by husband, Hayden R. Pritchett. Eloise and Hayden were married July 6, 1952, at the home of Rev. H. P. Bell in Ellijay. They were happily married for 68 years.

She is also survived by daughters and their husbands, Pam and Bill Duncan, of Cumming, Lisa and David Hensley, and Michelle and Chris McArthur, all of Ellijay; six grandchildren, Chris and Holly Duncan, Adam and Kayla Duncan, Jessica Hensley, Lee and Nikki Hensley, Isaac Hensley and his fiancé, Alexa Wilson, and Tyler and Molly

Rosenak; great-grandchildren, Kaden Lowman, Graham Duncan, Eloise Duncan, Alice Anne Duncan, Hayden Hensley, Hudson Hensley, and Hank Hensley; and sister, Betty Sue Hicks Burnette, of Talking Rock.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Ellijay with the Rev. James Holt, Minister Butch Jones and the Rev. David Drake officiating.

Music was by Minister Scott Eaton, Joe Hensley and Eric Colson, with a special reading by grandson Lee Hensley.

Pallbearers were grandsons, Chris Duncan, Adam Duncan, Lee Hensley, Isaac Hensley, Tyler Rosenak and nephew, Brett Burnette.

Interment was in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the First Baptist Church building fund.

