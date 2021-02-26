Body

Mrs. Dorothy Mae Crump Kincaid, 87, of East Ellijay, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

She was born in Gilmer County Aug. 25, 1933, to the late Steve Crump and Willie Bell Pruett Crump. She was employed by the Gilmer County Board of Education, and was a member of Flat Creek Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by husband, Jim Kincaid; son, Ronnie Kincaid; brothers, James Crump, Walter Crump, Tommy Crump, Bobby Crump and Charles Crump.

She is survived by granddaughter, Veronica Kincaid; great-granddaughter, Caitlin Cox; soon to arrive great-great-granddaughter, Saylah Mae; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, from Flat Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jamie Dotson officiating.

Donations would be greatly appreciated toward funeral expenses.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.