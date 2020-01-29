Body

Mrs. Dorothy Lee Gates Abee, 97, of Valdese, N.C., passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care following a period of declining health.

Born on July 22, 1922, in Ellijay, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Franklin Gates and Tamer Sumner Gates. She was a seamstress for many years and was a charter member of East Valdese Baptist Church where she was a vital part of the prayer shawl ministry.

She is preceded in death by husband, Roy Paschal Abee; and siblings, Frances Hill, Irene Lummus, Herbert Gates and Sam Gates.

She is survived by daughters, Ramona Duncan and husband Carl, of Connelly Springs and Cherie Mabrey and husband James, of Catawba, S.C.; brother, Paul Gates, of Ellijay; sister, Alice Davis and husband Larry, of Ellijay; sister-in-law, Elaine Gates, of Waycross; grandchildren, Andrea Saine and husband, Danny, Donna Prince and husband, Kevin, Gillian O’Neill and husband, John, Alex Mabrey and wife, Janice; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at East Valdese Baptist Church, with the Rev. Lee Harris, the Rev. Greg Klapp and the Rev. Mike Lawhorn officiating.

Interment was in Abee’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the East Valdese Baptist Church Prayer Shawl Ministry, P.O. Box 56, Valdese, NC 28690 or Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

Condolences can be made at www.heritage

funeralservices.com.

Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese, N.C., was in charge of arrangements.