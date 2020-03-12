Body

Mrs. Dora Marie LeVan, 89, of Morganton, died Monday March 2, 2020, at Grandview Health Care in Jasper.

She was a retired sales manager for Kearney Electrical Supply and was a devoted member of the Ellijay branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She is preceded in death by husband of 57 years, Earle Walter LeVan; mother, Elta Peterson; son, Earl David LeVan; and sister, Beulah Jeannette Peterson.

She is survived by son, Christopher John LeVan, of Mineral Bluff; daughters and sons-in-law, Lori Jeannette LeVan, of Acworth, Lisa LeVan-Grantham and David Kip Grantham, of Springfield, Va., Mary Margaret LeVan, of Columbus, Amy Theresa Sikes, of Morganton, and Cristina Michelle Smith and Darren Smith, of Winder; grandchildren, Alaina Jennette Grantham, Steven Michael Sikes, Danielle Marie Staton, Kip LeVan Grantham and Ashlee Denise Sikes; great-grandchildren, Frederick Staton, Felicity Staton, Jasper Staton, Liliana Smith, Delilah Smith and Aurora Smith.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, from the Ellijay branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with President Boyd Belnap officiating.

Interment was in the Chastain Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Michael Sikes, Kip Grantham, David Kip Grantham, Darren Smith, Ben Staton and Christopher John LeVan.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at www.komen.org.

Condolences can be made at www.akinsfuneral

home.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of arrangements.