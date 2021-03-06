Mrs. Deborah Jean Barr

Mrs. Deborah Jean Barr, 65, of Ellijay, received her invitation to heaven Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

She was born in Akron, Ohio, April 17, 1955. She was a proud member of the Eagle Mountain International Church in Newark, Texas.

She is preceded in death by parents, Marion Brooks Porter and Phyllis June Porter; and sister, Margaret Dahl.

She is survied by husband of 47 years, Edward Barr; son, Edward Jeromie Barr, of Virginia; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Michael and Ashley Barr, of Ellijay; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Cherlynn Porter, of Virginia; four grandchildren; and several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She will be cremated, and a celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later time. 

Inurnment will follow at the Lowers’ Family Cemetery in West Virginia.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.