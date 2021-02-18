Body

Mrs. Claudia Brown, 87, of Ellijay, peacefully left life at her home in Gainesville, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

Claudia Vee Charles was born in Gadsden, Ala., Dec. 25, 1933, to James Herschel and Minnie Gay Langley Charles.

She grew up and went to school in Cherry Log. She attended Ellijay High School until her junior year when she moved to Atlanta and graduated from Smith Hughes Evening High School May 11, 1954, while working.

She met her husband Bobby Brown in 1954 and they were married Aug. 7, 1954, in Ellijay.

They were married for 66 happy years. She worked at Sears and Roebuck in Atlanta for 35 years.

They lived in Norcross for 40 years before moving back to Ellijay. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Cartecay.

She loved gardening outdoors, nature and traveling with her husband. She was a tireless and loving servant to her family. She was a wonderful cook and treasured her family.

She was the fourth child of Minnie and Hershel Charles.

She is preceded in death by parents; brothers and sisters, Virginia (Smith), Buell, Georgie (Hyde), Kermit, Elmo and Willie.

She is survived by sister, Jewell Franklin, of Cumming, husband, Bobby, her children, William Danny (Dan) Brown and wife Mary Ann, Connie Mayhew and husband, Ron, grandchildren, Tim, Stephen, David and Elizabeth Brown; Aaron Mayhew and wife, Jennifer, Lauren (Mayhew) Crocker and husband, Scott.

She left many fond memories in the hearts of her children. She treasured her role as “Grandma” to her grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the hospice caregivers for their time and dedication.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.