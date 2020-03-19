Body

Mrs. Charlia Mae (Buckner) Parks, 85, of Ellijay, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Parkside Ellijay Skilled Nursing Care Home.

She was born Oct. 6, 1934, to the late Samuel and Callie (Osborne) Buckner in Ellijay. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by husband, David O. Parks; son, Tommy Parks; and brother, S.C. Buckner.

Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from the Logan Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Paula Morris officiating.

Interment was in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Barbara Parks, of Ellijay, Janice and Bill Henry, of Valdosta; granddaughter, Jessica Shiver; great-granddaughter, Kennedy Rae Shiver; brother, Columbus Buckner, of Lawton, Okla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel was in charge of arrangements.