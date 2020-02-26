Body

Mrs. Carol Lola Stone, 72, of Ellijay, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

She was born May 9, 1947, in Madison, to the late Edward and Vannie Brooks Fitzpatrick. She was a high school graduate, homemaker and loved poetry, books, painting, animals and living in the mountains.

She is preceded in death by spouse, Billie R Stone; daughter, Amy Noel Stone; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Stone.

She is survived by daughters, Lara Stone, Julie Flowers; son, Ryan Stone; son-in-law, Shawn Flowers; grandchildren, Joshua Flowers, Caitlin Flowers, Abigail Flowers, Tori Stone; great-grandchildren, Jericho Flowers, Keegan Flowers; brother, Edward Fitzpatrick; brother-in-law, Lee Stone; sisters-in-law, Mary Stone, Joyce Stone; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service is being planned and will be announced later.

