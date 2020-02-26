Mrs. Carol Lola Stone, 72, of Ellijay, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
She was born May 9, 1947, in Madison, to the late Edward and Vannie Brooks Fitzpatrick. She was a high school graduate, homemaker and loved poetry, books, painting, animals and living in the mountains.
She is preceded in death by spouse, Billie R Stone; daughter, Amy Noel Stone; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Stone.
She is survived by daughters, Lara Stone, Julie Flowers; son, Ryan Stone; son-in-law, Shawn Flowers; grandchildren, Joshua Flowers, Caitlin Flowers, Abigail Flowers, Tori Stone; great-grandchildren, Jericho Flowers, Keegan Flowers; brother, Edward Fitzpatrick; brother-in-law, Lee Stone; sisters-in-law, Mary Stone, Joyce Stone; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service is being planned and will be announced later.
