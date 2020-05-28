Mrs. Carlyse Jordan

  • In loving memory
    In loving memory

Mrs. Carlyse Jordan, 70, of Ellijay, died Saturday, May 16, 2020.

She was born Oct. 18, 1949, in Atlanta, to James and Ethel Green. She worked as a custodian. 

She is preceded in death by husband, John Jordan.

She is survived by son, Jerry Jeffares, of Ellijay; daughter, Kim Scaggs, of Ellijay; sisters, Shirley Landers, of Ellijay,  Vickie Nalls, of Covington; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

No services are planned.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.