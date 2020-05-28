Body

Mrs. Carlyse Jordan, 70, of Ellijay, died Saturday, May 16, 2020.

She was born Oct. 18, 1949, in Atlanta, to James and Ethel Green. She worked as a custodian.

She is preceded in death by husband, John Jordan.

She is survived by son, Jerry Jeffares, of Ellijay; daughter, Kim Scaggs, of Ellijay; sisters, Shirley Landers, of Ellijay, Vickie Nalls, of Covington; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

No services are planned.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.