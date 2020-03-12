Body

Mrs. Beverley Elizabeth Wright, 76, of Talking Rock, died Saturday, March 7, 2020.

She was born June 23, 1943, in Gilmer County, to the late Homer and Ellen Kinser Wright. She was a housewife and member of the Mountainview Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by husband, Larry Southern.

She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, David and Robin Reece, the Rev. John and Rachel Reece; daughter and son-in-law; Jennifer and Andy Futch, all of Ellijay; stepson, Neal Southern, of Ellijay; brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank and Susie Wright, Bill and Dena Wright, all of Ellijay; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Glen Arnold and the Rev. Ralph Frier officiating.

Music was by the church choir, Teresa Chastain and Layton Green.

Pallbearers were Ben Reece, Tanner Reece, Austin Wright, Jacob Futch and Greg Wright.

Interment was in the Clear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.