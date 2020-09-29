Body

Mrs. Beatrice Hogan Callihan, 69, of Ellijay, died Sunday, Sept. 20,2020.

She was born Jan. 2, 1951, in Gilmer County, to the late Virgil and Doretta Maney Hogan. She was a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by husband, Gary Callihan and siblings.

She is survived by daughters, Tonya DeFoor and Renee Mauldin, both of Ellijay; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Teresa Clayton, of Talking Rock and Pamela Hogan, of Ellijay.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.