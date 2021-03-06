Body

Mrs. Barbara Lee Thomason, 83, of Jasper, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Pruitt Healthcare in Jasper. She was born May 2, 1937, in Young Harris, to the late Charles Lee Shepard and Margaret Marie Shepherd (James) Reynolds.

She is preceded in death by husband, Fred Thomason.

She is survived by children, Jeff and Patti Thomason, of Jasper, Jan and Fred Allen, of Ellijay, and Judy and Brian Pinson, of Jasper; grandchildren, Leeanna Allen, of Statesboro, Emily Allen, of Ellijay, Samantha and Matthew Dunn, of Ball Ground, Sarah Pinson, of Jasper and Thomas Pinson, of Jasper; great-grandchildren, Madison, Molly and Maggy Dunn; and brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Kay Shepard, of Social Circle. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in the Roper Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Preston Jones and the Rev. David Stuart officiating.

Interment was in Sunrise Memorial Garden.

Donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Jasper Preschool, 198 E. Church Street, Jasper, GA 30143.

