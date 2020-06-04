Body

Mrs. Annie Mae Rymer, 98, of Ellijay, died Sunday, May 31, 2020.

She was born Jan. 29, 1922, in Fannin County, to John and Dove Couch Lowery. She was a housewife and member of Mt. Liberty Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by husband, Swede Rymer; and sons, Arnold Rymer, Johnny Rymer, Gary Rymer and Jimmy Rymer; brothers, Robert Lowery and Oliver Lowery.

She is survived by daughters:, Margaret Baker, of Blue Ridge, Katy Standridge, Elizabeth Eaton, both of Chatsworth; sons, Van Rymer, of Blue Ridge, Spencer Rymer, of Rome and Larry Rymer, of Ellijay; 26 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, from the Mt. Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Kenny O’Neal officiating.

Music was by Kenny O’Neal and Samantha Allen.

Pallbearers were grandsons, James Rymer, Richard Rymer, Eugene Rymer, Shane Rymer, Chad Rymer and Jesse Rymer.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.