Mrs. Anita Burke Kendall, 63, of Ellijay, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

She was born Aug. 20, 1957, in Copperhill, Tenn. She was employed by Appalachian Tech and was a member of Roopmill Baptist Church in Woodstock.

She is preceded in death by daughter, Amanda Heaton.

She is survived by husband, Hoyt Kendall; son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Dawn Heaton, of Blue Ridge; daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl and Brad Crump, Rhonda Kendall, Tonya and Charlie Edwards, all of Ellijay; sister, Kit Vogt, of Louisiana; grandchildren, Tate and Clay Heaton, Bricen and Derrick Mulkey, Kimberly Garrett, Kendall Edwards and Levi Hyde; special friend, Judy Collins; aunt, Lois Newman; and mother-in-law, Lousie Ballew.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. David Summey and the Rev. Gary Watkins officiating.

Music was by Barbara Rittenberry and Tyler Reynolds.

Pallbearers were Nathan Horton, Tate Heaton, Clay Heaton, Levi Hyde, Brion and Derrik Mulkey.

Interment was in the Yukon Cemetery.

Donations can be made to help with funeral expenses.

Donations can be made to help with funeral expenses.