Mrs. Ada Mae Sanford, 86, of Ellijay, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

She was born in Gilmer County July 19, 1934, to the late Anis Watkins and Mary Sluder Watkins.

She was a homemaker for many years and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by husband, Tom Sanford; son, Keith Sanford; and brother, Letch Watkins.

She is survived by daughters, Connie Simms, of Ellijay, Robin and Dwayne McPherson, of Ellijay, and Martha Harper, of Ellijay; two sons, Curtis Sanford of Stone Mountain, and Jack and Melonie Sanford of Ellijay; sister, Sue Worley, of Ball Ground; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with the Rev. Dwayne McPherson officiating.

Music was by Chyrl Schlenke.

Interment was in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Shane Ellis, Zack Sanford, Matt Chastain, Craig Schlenke, Walter Edmondson and Tommy McPherson.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.