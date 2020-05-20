Body

Mr. Michael Thomas “Mike” Bailey, 65, of Ellijay, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 19, 1954, in LaGrange, to the late Thomas Hershel Bailey and Sara Helen Yarbrough.

He was a graduate of Gilmer High School, class of 1972. He was self-employed, as owner of Baileys Safety Equipment. He was also the chairman of the zoning committee and a member of the Gilmer County Bass Club.

He is preceded in death by spouse, Shirley Dale Bailey.

He is survived by daughter, Amy E. Bailey and son-in-law, Karl Maassen, of Woodstock; companion, Sylvia Dagmar Wimpey, of Ellijay; sister, Annett Bailey Bagley, of Bahrain; brothers, Steve Bailey, of Atlanta, Gary and Deborah Bailey, of Ellijay; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at noon Saturday, May 16, from the Logan Funeral Home Chapel, with Minister Butch Jones officiating.

Donations can be made to the Gideons Bible.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home and Chapel was in charge of arrangements.