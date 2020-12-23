Body

Mr. Michael ‘’Mike’’ David King, 45, of Ellijay died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

He was born March 22 1975, in Akron, Ohio, to Mary Ellis Jones and James Jones. He graduated from Chattahoochee Tech and was a maintenance manager employed by the First American Resources. He was a member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Ellijay.

He is survived by wife, Kari Hardin King; daughter, Tayler Elaine King; mother and stepfather, Mary Ellis Jones and James Jones; several aunts, uncles; one niece; two nephews; and a host of friends.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Dan Rosser and the Rev. Rubin Smith officiating.

Music was by the Pleasant Grove Men’s Quartet.

Pallbearers were Art Ellis, Brody Ellis, Michael Bertolami, Keith Taunton, James Davis and Michael Gayton.

Interment was in the church cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Kari King Benefit Fund. Several people have asked how they can help Kari in her time of mourning. An account has been set up at United Community Bank in the name of “Kari King Benefit Fund” to help out with any expenses or direct needs that they may have or that may arise.

Please only donate if you are able to do so.

Condolences can be made at www.bernhatdfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.