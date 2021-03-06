Body

Mr. Michael Jason Hawthorne, 49, of Ellijay, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

He was born Dec. 27, 1971, to James Manuel Hawthorne and Catherine Corrine Seeby Jenkins in Austell. He always lived life to the fullest and enjoyed coaching football and baseball. He loved to go fishing, camping and was a big fan of the UGA Bull Dogs.

He had a huge plumbing family and enjoyed barbecuing on his smoker for large groups of his friends and family.

He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and dogs. He never met a stranger.

He is preceded in death by sister, Tammy Marie Hawthorne; grandparents, Floyd and Odee Hawthorne, Henry Franklin Sr. and Ethel Seeby.

He is survived by fiancée, Laura Lea Nichols, of Ellijay; sons, Pvt. Logan Michael Hawthorne USMC of Camp Lejeune, N.C., and Kade Jason Hawthorne, of Gainesville; daughters, Connor Elisabeth Miller, husband, Marcus Miller, of Marietta, and Reagan Nicole Nichols, of Kennesaw; expecting his first grandchild, Millie Marie Miller; mother, Catherine and dad, Leon Jenkins, of Ellijay; father, James and stepmom, Margaret (Peg) Hawthorne, of Braselton; sisters, Cynthia Diane and Scott Isom, of Lawrenceville, Pamelia Denise and Terry King, of Dacula, Cindy and David Perkins, of Maryville, Tenn., Mindy Jean Hawthorne, of Loganville; brothers, James Troy and Diane Hawthorne, of Braselton, Paul Leon Jr. and Jennifer Jenkins, of New Market, Tenn.; nieces and nephews Jamie and Heather Hawthorne, Danielle and Paul Connor, Skylar Isom, Dallas and Ryan Wallis, Grayson, Ashlyn Perkins, Jerikha Jenkins, Brandon, Dawson, Chamberley Hawthorne, Chelsea and Jeremy Mason; great-nieces and nephews, Hunter, Carter Hawthorne, Madison, Hudson Connor, Harper, Riley Mason; mother and father-in-law, Patricia Gale and Stephen C. O’Connell Jr., of Tallahassee, Fla., and dogs, Gus, Mack, Frodo and Jersey.

Donations can be made to Trout Unlimited at tu.org, in memory of Michael.

A celebration of life was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Logan Funeral Home and Chapel with the Rev. Brian S. Clayton officiating.

