Mr. Michael Anthony Sanford, 59, of Ellijay, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

He was born Dec. 29, 1960, in Marietta, to Robert Cleve Sanford and Betty Jean Burgess Sanford.

He graduated from Forsyth County High School in 1979 and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

He enjoyed taking photos of wildlife and nature. He was a very loyal son to his parents.

He is preceded in death by father, Robert Cleve Sanford.

He is survived by mother, Betty Jean Burgess Sanford, of Ellijay; cousins, Diana Burgess, of Ellijay, Geraldine Terry, of Cummings; aunts, Kathy Burgess Banks, of Ellijay; Johnnie Ann Gaskill, of Thomaston; and several other cousins and friends.

