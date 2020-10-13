Body

Mr. Mason Daniel Bolton, 21, of Calhoun, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

He was born in Marietta, June 17, 1999, to Joel Bryant Bolton and Leigh Faircloth Bolton. He was a graduate of Model High School. He loved comedy and the joy of making others laugh. He had a passion for music. He was an amazing son, brother, grandson and friend. His wittiness and fun loving ways will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by grandfather, Al McCrary.

He is survived by loving parents, Joel and Leigh Bolton; sister, Jordyn Bolton; grandparents, Charles and Myra Yancey, Jewell McCrary, and Jack Bolton; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

A celebration of Mason’s life was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home with the Rev. Chad Kelly officiating.

Condolences can be made at www.BartonFuneralHome.net

R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, was in charge of arrangements.