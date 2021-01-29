Body

Mary F. Greer Davis, 67, of Chatsworth, died at Floyd Medical Center Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

She was born June 6, 1953, in Ellijay.

She is preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Maudie Farmer Greer: daughter, Lisa Crump; son, Edward Moore; brothers, James Greer, Tom Greer, and Don Greer; sister, Robbie Greer; and ex-husband, Ray Moore.

She is survived by loving husband of 21 years, James “Bubba” Davis; daughter and son-in-law, Sissy and Jason Waters, of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Brianna Waters, Jordon Moore, Michael Waters, Marilynn Waters, Hillary Huggins, Jake Huggins, Andrew Davis, and Emily Moore; great-grandchildren, Junior, Jordon, Peyton, Kynnadi, Rhaden, and Rowan; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Helen Greer; anddear friends, Janet Little and Henrietta Harrington,

She was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Shawn Chapman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.