Mr. Mark Damon Watkins, 57, of Gordon, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

He was born June 6, 1963, in Atlanta, to the late H.L (Buddy) Watkins and Charlotte Tanner Davis.

He graduated from Tattnall Square Academy, Macon, in 1981. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 170. He went on to serve in the Air Force and was stationed in California.

Upon returning to civilian life, he worked as a carpenter, working at Warner Robins AFB in Warner Robins. He was a member of Pine Forest Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by grandson, Evan Watkins; grandparents, Audrey James and Johnny Fouts, Mattie Godfrey and Hayden L. Watkins.

He is survived by son, Hayden M. and Gia Liana Watkins; mother and stepfather, Charlotte and John T. Davis, of Ellijay; and special friend, Jan Ennis.

A private graveside service is planned with burial in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. No visitation is planned.

Donations to the cemetery fund at Liberty Baptist Church in Mark’s name are welcomed.

Condolences can be made at www.loganfuneralhome.com.

Logan Funeral Home & Chapel is in charge of arrangements.