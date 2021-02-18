Body

Marilyn Arlen May was born at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta Aug. 3, 1936, to Louise Cecilia White May and Joseph Edwin May. She grew up on Francis Street near Atlantic Steel where her father was an engineer.

On the day of her graduation from O’Keefe High School, she was awarded a full scholarship to Emory University where she was one of the first group of nine women admitted into Emory.

Following her love of literature, she taught high school English in the Atlanta School System and was beloved by her students.

In 1963, the yearbook of Southwestern High School was dedicated to her by the students.

She obtained two master’s degrees from Georgia State University while teaching full time, one in education and one in special education.

Following her teaching career, she became the resource teacher for Area Three of the Atlanta School System, allowing her to share her experience and expertise with other teachers.

After retiring from the Atlanta School System after 30 years, Marilyn went on to become the principal for North Metro Psycho Ed School, a school for troubled children. During her tenure, Marilyn was able, along with Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, to have the school relocated from a dilapidated building to a better facility on the north side of Atlanta.

Beginning in 1985, she shared her life with her spouse, Glenna L. Stone. Together, they traveled to New York, enjoying friends and the theater, and to California and Maine. Loving the beach, they spent many vacations on Jekyll, St. Simons and St. George islands, always accompanied by their Scottish terriers.

She fought dementia for over 10 years before succumbing to its ravages Feb. 11, 2021.

Strong in her faith, she became a member of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Family in Jasper, following her and Glenna’s move to Ellijay in 2007.

In 2017, she and Glenna also completed the four-year education for the Ministry curriculum offered by the School of Theology of the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn. She was gracious and caring. Even during her last illness, she always asked her caregivers if they were OK.

She is preceded in death by sister, Sarah Catherine Lester; and nephew, James Lester Jr.

She is survived by Glenna L. Stone; and nephew, Joseph Reid Lester and his family, as well as a large group of loving friends.

Due to COVID-19, no public service will be held.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Episcopal Church of the Holy Family.