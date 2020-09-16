Body

Our family is sad to announce that our beloved daughter, sister, grand-daughter and aunt Maggie passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, after a brief, but aggressive illness. Margaret Elizabeth Packer was born in Athens Dec. 5, 1985, and while she came into this world three weeks late, we’ve been rockin’ and rollin’ ever since.

We will best remember Maggie for her sharp sense of humor, her epic stubbornness, her quick wit and her fierce loyalty to her friends and family. She was the light to which our family gravitated. She comforted us. She supported us. She would drop everything to be here for us, as long as it wasn’t too gross. In her earlier years, she was the sister Millie and Rob wanted to have on their side. She was easily their favorite sibling.

In her later years, she would become the best aunt in the world, “Mae Mae.” Vera, Chuck and Dave will forever remember their endless crafts, baking projects and playdates with Auntie Mae Mae. Her parents will remember her for dominating the room with her larger than life personality as well as being kind, gentle and loving. All of our lives are much quieter and emptier now. We will miss her beyond words.

This past week has been filled with sadness, but it has also been filled with an outpouring of love from all corners of the globe from Maggie’s friends, whom she very much considered family. She would be proud of how well everyone has filled our phones, mailboxes and refrigerators. Her friends remember her ability to pull everyone together in times of great sorrow, and for making Athens a place they were proud to call home and excited to return to. The stories shared over the past week have shown that she wasn’t just in their memories, she was their memories. From cruising around town in that old grey cadillac with her golden hair flowing in the wind, to showing up out of nowhere to surprise her friends in far-off towns, to being the first to step up to any open microphone to make sure people knew what she thought, Maggie was hell on wheels. All of her friends will miss her brilliance, her fun-loving spirit, and her ability to make the ordinary extraordinary.

Maggie is survived by her parents Rhonda and Ken Packer; sister and brother, Millie McWilliams and Rob Packer; brother-in-law Jonathan McWilliams; niece and nephews Vera, Chuck and David McWilliams; grandmother Esther Hefner; aunts and and uncles Sam and Emily Burrell, Ann and Frank Guillot and Bob Packer; many cousins and scores of friends. Maggie is predeceased by her grandparents Robert and Ann Packer, J. Homer Hefner and aunt Susan Packer.

We are choosing to delay a formal service until it is safe and healthy for all of her friends and family to attend. In honor of Maggie’s life, please consider donating to the charities below. Anyone who knows Maggie knows that social justice and equality were dear to her heart as she loved and respected all people.

The Louis August Jonas Foundation

Mission: To develop in promising young people from around the world a lifelong commitment to compassionate and responsible leadership for the betterment of their communities and the world.

Website: www.lajf.org

Email: contact@lajf.org

Fair Fight

Mission: Fair Fight promotes fair elections in Georgia and around the country, encourages voter participation in elections, educates voters about elections and their voting rights, and raises awareness and advocates for election reform.

Website: www.fairfight.com

Email: info@FairFightAction.com

If you are unable to donate to either of the above charities, Maggie would encourage you to vote on Nov. 3, 2020.