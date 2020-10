Body

Little Keighan McKinleigh Vick, infant daughter of Dylan and Jade Stanley Vick, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. She preceded in death by grandmother, Jenny Stanley.

She is survived by parents; grandparents, Bo Stanley Jr., Chrissie Fowler, Mike “Tater” and Tammy Vick; great-grandparents, Bo and Charlece Stanley and James Vick.

A private family service is being held. Condolences can be made at www.bernhardtfh.com.

Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.