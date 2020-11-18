Body

Little Bentley Lee Hightower, infant son of Dakota Hightower and Alexis Carroll, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

He is preceded in death by grandmother, JoAnne Carroll.

He is survived by parents; brother, Samuel Hightower; sister, Haley Hightower; aunts, uncles and cousins; grandparents, Timothy Carroll, Carolyn Stokes and Sammy Hightower, all Ellijay.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, from the Yukon Cemetery with the Rev. Emuel Sanford officiating.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.